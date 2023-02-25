Citigroup Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $46.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Shares of HP opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $6,494,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 20,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

