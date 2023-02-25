Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.73 on Friday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.