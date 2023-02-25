Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 185,407 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $385,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 233.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 270,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 189,428 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,069 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. 2,293,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,076. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

