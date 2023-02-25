Coinmetro Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $517.73 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $517.73 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00218105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.47 or 1.00017438 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.63501674 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,034.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

