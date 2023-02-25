Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €14.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.00) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €10.67 ($11.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.73 and its 200-day moving average is €8.32.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.