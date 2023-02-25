Compound Dai Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $558.89 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $558.89 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

