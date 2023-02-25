Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,053. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Task Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

