Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,234 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.53% of Conagra Brands worth $551,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 3,413,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

