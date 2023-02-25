Conflux Price Hits $0.24 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $594.48 million and approximately $233.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00403371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00091355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00646022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00576965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00179128 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,352,632 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,529,130,387.0368156 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22908173 USD and is down -20.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $347,669,468.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.