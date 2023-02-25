Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 3,243,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

