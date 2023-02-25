Covenant (COVN) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $58.72 million and $71,861.21 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

