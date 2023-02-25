Cowen Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

