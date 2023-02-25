Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $15.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE BRDG opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 316,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

