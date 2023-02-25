Credit Suisse Group Cuts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $13.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

