Credit Suisse Group Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $67.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.
Unity Software Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Unity Software by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
