Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 334.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.