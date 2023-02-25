Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 334.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 522,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

