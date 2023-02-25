Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

