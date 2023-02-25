CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

