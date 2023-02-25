Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $13.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00077707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

