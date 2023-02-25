Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cryoport by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $9,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.