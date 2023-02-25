CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

CSR Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, Property, and Corporate. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, interior systems, and bricks and roofing.

