CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 861,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $403.35 million, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $152,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
