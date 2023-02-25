CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 861,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $403.35 million, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $152,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

