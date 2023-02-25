CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 861,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $403.35 million, a PE ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $152,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

