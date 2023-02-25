CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

