DA Davidson Increases Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $35.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

MOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

MOD stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

