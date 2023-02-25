Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.80% of Dana worth $29,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Dana by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in Dana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Dana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,447. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

