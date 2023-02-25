DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Get DaVita alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.