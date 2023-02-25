DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 670,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.44%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.