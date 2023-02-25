Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.38 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.87 or 0.00038673 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $93.38 million and $234,980.62 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

