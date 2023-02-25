Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $417.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

