Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of DH opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.