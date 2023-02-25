Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of DH opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

