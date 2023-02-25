Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.00 million-$255.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.35 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

DH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,610. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 612,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 540,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 421,116 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

