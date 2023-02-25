DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $3,482.01 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00403183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

