Delphia USA Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

