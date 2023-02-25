Delphia USA Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.