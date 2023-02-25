Delphia USA Inc. Invests $279,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $144.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

