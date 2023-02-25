Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $191.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.66 and its 200 day moving average is $176.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

