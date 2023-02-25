Delphia USA Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

