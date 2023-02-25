Delphia USA Inc. Trims Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,676 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

