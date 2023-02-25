Denbury’s (DEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.