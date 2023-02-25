Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. Scotiabank cut Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.
Westlake Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
