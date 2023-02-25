Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $130.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

