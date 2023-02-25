Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

