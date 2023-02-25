Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.17) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($47.57) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.33) to GBX 5,100 ($61.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($48.66).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,605.50 ($43.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,311.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,607.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,696.02. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($48.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($44.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($9,982.51). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 923 shares of company stock worth $3,309,456. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

