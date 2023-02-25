Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 397,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,745. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

