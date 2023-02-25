Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.30. 13,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $213.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

