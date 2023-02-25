DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Announces Earnings Results

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 11.2 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

