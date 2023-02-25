DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of DOCN opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,428 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

