Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.75. 89,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 78,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,350,000.

