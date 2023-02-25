district0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $790,575.97 (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. district0x has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $790,575.97 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, district0x has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00425894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.27 or 0.28211985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

