DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

